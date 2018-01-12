Photo form Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KREM)

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff’s office is searching for a 62-year-old man who reportedly went missing in the Panhandle National Forest after being separated from his snowmobiling party.

According to the release, Fredrick Goodwin, 62, of Rathdrum was leaving the Skitwish Warming Hut with his party and heading back to the Fernan Trail Head when he was separated.

The sheriff's office mobilized its back country unit and volunteer search and rescue unit and responded to the area. According to the release, the search attempt was suspended until Friday morning due to weather and visibility conditions.

Officials said additional resources are being called in for the search, including a helicopter.

This remains an active search and will be updated as more information becomes available.



