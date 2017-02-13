Boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene. (CREDIT: Chris Kirk) (Photo: KREM)

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said they are recommending criminal charges following an extensive investigation into a boat crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene last July that left three people dead.

Caitlin Breeze, Justin Honken and Justin Luhr died when another boat crashed into their stationary boat at about 9:15 p.m. on July 30 near Threemile Point. Their bodies were found days later by a dive and sonar team.

The owner of the boat that crashed into the three victims was Dennis Magner of Spokane and had another four people - Jonathon Sweat, 40 of Spokane, Alejanero Gutierriz, 33 of Arlington, Skye Neversorry, 24 of Spokane and Paige Archer, 25 of Hayden – aboard at the time.

The people in the boat initially gave KCSO “false information” about the true identity of the driver of the boat that had crashed into the victims, deputies said.

“In the days following the crash, information became public that three people were missing and presumed drowned,” KCSO officials wrote in a release. “It was then that the three occupants aboard Magner’s boat recanted their original statements…and identified Magner as the person actually operating the vessel at the time of the crash.

KCSO said in a release the case is classified as “active” until it can be fully reviewed by the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office. They said they forwarded their findings to that office for consideration on “a variety of criminal charges.”

More information will only be released upon final determination of formal charges decided by the Kootenai County Prosecutor, according to KCSO.

