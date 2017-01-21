A Kootenai County Deputy will not be charge after hitting and killing a pedestrian on Highway 95 in October 2016.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- A Kootenai County Deputy will not be charged after hitting and killing a pedestrian on Highway 95 back in October.

Investigators concluded Deputy Andrew Nye did not break any laws when Amber Viuhkola walked in front of his patrol car on Highway 95 near Miles Road.

Idaho State Police investigators found the primary cause of the crash was that Viuhkola didn't stop for oncoming traffic. They said she wasn’t paying attention to the oncoming traffic. They said the area wasn't well lit and it wasn't marked for pedestrians.

They also found Viuhkola had alcohol in her system.

Another factor in the crash investigators cited was a Toyota truck was also slowly crossing the highway blocking the deputy's view of Viuhkola.

As a result of the investigation, ISP concluded Deputy Nye was driving about the 55-mph speed limit, and he didn’t have sufficient time to stop the car before hitting Viuhkola.

Earlier this month, ISP submitted its reports to the Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office for review.

