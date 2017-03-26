July Fourth festival canceled in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS - Officials in eastern Idaho have canceled an annual July Fourth festival that came with a big fireworks display.

The Post Register reports that the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce called off the Liberty Festival on the Falls on Friday.

The event put on for more than two decades typically draws thousands and is punctuated by the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks show.

But Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot in October said trees at the traditional site obscured the sky, and nearby homes limited the size of fireworks.

Officials say they offered three alternative sites, but VanderSloot hadn't yet chosen one.

Chamber of Commerce CEO Chip Schwarze says the chamber without a festival site hadn't been able to line up festival vendors.

