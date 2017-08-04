KTVB
Jogger killed as logging truck overturns in Bonner County

Staff , KREM 11:52 AM. MDT August 04, 2017

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho --  An overturned logging truck killed a jogger on Dufort Road near Springdale Gardens Road Thursday morning.

Idaho State Police said Jesse Flory, 22, was negotiating a left hand curve when he came across a woman jogging in the roadway. Officials said his truck overturned and a portion of his truck hit the woman. ISP officials said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

