PRIEST RIVER, Idaho -- An overturned logging truck killed a jogger on Dufort Road near Springdale Gardens Road Thursday morning.
Idaho State Police said Jesse Flory, 22, was negotiating a left hand curve when he came across a woman jogging in the roadway. Officials said his truck overturned and a portion of his truck hit the woman. ISP officials said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
