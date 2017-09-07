ITD: Idaho saw uptick in deadly crashes this summer

One person died and four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Wilder on July 27, 2017. (Photo: Idaho State Police)

BOISE - Idaho saw an uptick in deadly crashes this summer, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Preliminary numbers for ITD show 92 people died in traffic accidents statewide between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The three months between those holidays are known as the 100 Deadliest Days, because of the increased number of deadly traffic accidents each year during that stretch. The summer increase is attributed to more people travelling Idaho roads during the summer.

In 2016, 85 people were killed in crashes during the same stretch.

"It's a trend that we don't like to see," ITD spokesman Bill Kotowski told KTVB. "We like to see that trend go the other way; Anything above zero is too much for us."

Kotowski says they track the numbers crashes involving teens, distracted driving and other types of impairment, but those numbers are not yet available for this year.

© 2017 KTVB-TV