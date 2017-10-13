KTVB
ITD: $13.1M saved by refinancing highway bonds

Associated Press , KTVB 10:43 AM. MDT October 13, 2017

BOISE - Officials with the Idaho Transportation Department say the state has saved $13.1 million in interest costs after refinancing bonds designates to improve the state's aging highways.

ITD announced Thursday it worked with the Idaho Housing and Finance Association to refinance $101 million of debt by reducing interest rates from 4.5 percent to 2.3 percent.

Known as "Grant Anticipation Revenue Bonds" - or GARVEE bonds - these bonds allow states to pay for new road projects and repay it with future federal highway payments. It's a shift from a pay-as-you-go method because it allows states to fund critical transportation projects without putting up the cash first.

Earlier this year, lawmakers approved an additional $300 million in GARVEE bonding authority. That's on top of the $857 million approved in 2005 to add relief to six traffic corridors.

© 2017 Associated Press


