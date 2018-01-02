ISP: Truck driver crashes into moving train, escapes with minor injuries

Police say a truck driver suffered minor injuries when he collided with a train as it was crossing a highway north of Idaho Falls. (Photo courtesy: KIFI) (Photo: KIFI)

IDAHO FALLS - A truck driver walked away with minor injuries after he crashed into a moving train Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Idaho 33, about 30 miles northwest of Idaho Falls.

According to Idaho State Police, 21-year-old Zakary Shurtliff of Hamer, Idaho was driving east on the highway when came to a train crossing. Police say a train was already crossing at the time, and Shurtliff collided with the rear box car.

The semi was heavily damaged by the crash, but Shurtliff was wearing a seat belt and suffered only minor injures.

As of 6:30 p.m., the highway was blocked in the area of the Sage Port of Entry.

The crash is under investigation.

© 2018 KTVB-TV