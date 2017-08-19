Idaho's two largest wildfires mostly in wilderness

Highline Fire burning in McCalla Creek drainage. (Photo: Inciweb)

The two largest wildfires in Idaho are burning mostly in wilderness areas.

The Highline Fire has burned about 11,000 acres - roughly 17 square miles - in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. It started with a lightning strike on July 28.

The Chamberlain Airstrip is closed because of that fire.

Forty firefighting personnel are assigned to the Highline Fire.

Payette National Forest managers say that because of the location and cause of the fire, they have chosen a monitor/point protection fire management strategy, allowing the fire to play its natural ecological role, while providing public safety and protecting any structures that are at risk.

Point protection has been in place at Chamberlain Guard Station and Stonebraker Ranch.

Another fire, the 21-square-mile Hanover Fire, started on August 1 in the Gospel Hump Wilderness northeast of Riggins. It also was caused by a lightning strike.

That fire has spread outside of wilderness boundaries. 188 personnel are assigned to the Hanover Fire Crews are building fire lines on the southern end.

The Salmon River remains open to boating and camping.

