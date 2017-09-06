Idaho's largest wildfire burning in central Idaho wilderness

The Highline Fire (Photo: inciweb.org)

BOISE - Idaho's largest wildfire is burning entirely within a rugged central Idaho wilderness area and being allowed to play its natural role.

Officials on Wednesday say the 110-square-mile wildfire in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness is burning grass and brush in lower areas and ponderosa pine and Douglas fir at higher elevations.

Officials say they have plans in place to protect bridges, a ranch, a guard station and other high-value sites that could be threatened.

The backcountry Chamberlain Airstrip remains closed due to the lightning-caused fire.





About eight smaller wildfires are burning around the state, mostly in forested areas.

An Idaho Department of Environmental Quality air quality advisory remains in place throughout, and officials say everyone should limit their time outdoors if possible, especially people with respiratory issues.

© 2017 Associated Press