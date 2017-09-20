Idaho wildfire activity decreasing in cool weather

The Highline Fire is burning in the Payette National Forest.

BOISE - Rain and snow showers in the mountains may soon bring Idaho's wildfire season to a close.

This is a photo from Tuesday after light snow fell on the Highline Fire, which has burned almost 85,000 acres since the end of July.

It's in the Payette National Forest within the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

An area closure has been lifted, but anyone traveling in areas near the fire is warned to look out for trees that may have been weakened by the fire. They may fall without any warning.

