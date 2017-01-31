Idaho, Washington foreign students urged to stay in US

university of idaho campus (Photo: KTVB)

MOSCOW, Idaho -- University presidents in Idaho and Washington State are urging foreign students to avoid trips home or international travel following President Donald Trump's recent executive order.

The order blocks people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days, along with other limitations placed on refugees.

Washington State University President Kirk Schulz and University of Idaho President Chuck Staben tell The Moscow-Pullman Daily News that students from the Muslim-majority countries singled out by Trump are safe in the U.S. with their valid visas but would not be permitted to re-enter the country if they leave.

At Washington State University, 130 international students are from the countries mentioned in Trump's order. The University of Idaho has 21 such students.

