Idaho unemployment drops to 2.8 percent, lowest since 1976

BOISE - Idaho's unemployment rate fell to 2.8 percent in September.

The Idaho Department of Labor in a news release Friday says that's the lowest unemployment rate on record dating back to 1976.

The agency says total employment grew by more than 4,000 in September, the largest monthly increase since July 1993.

The agency says the total number of people with jobs in Idaho is just more than 800,000. That pushed the state's labor force participation rate to 63.2 percent.

State officials attribute the low unemployment rate in part to increased payrolls in education, health services and construction.

The agency also says there was an 11 percent drop in hard-to-fill jobs, such as physicians, surgeons and psychiatrists.

© 2017 Associated Press