Idaho to get $1.2M in General Motors settlement

BOISE - Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that Idaho will receive $1.2 million of a multi-state settlement with General Motors over allegations it concealed ignition safety problem in its vehicle.

Wasden said Thursday the automaker had reached the $120 million settlement with attorneys general of 49 states and the District of Columbia. The settlement concludes a lengthy investigation of GM's failure to disclose known safety defects in various vehicle models.

According to state investigators, GM allegedly knew certain vehicles had a safety defect with the ignition switch as of 2004 but delayed issuing a recall until 2014. The company marketed those vehicles as reliable and safe.

Under the settlement, GM will declare a motor vehicle safe only if it has complied with federal motor vehicle safety standards.

