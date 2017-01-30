Idaho still not paying taxes on Amazon purchases

(Photo: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images)

BOISE - Amazon customers in at least 10 states will be paying sales taxes on their Amazon purchases for the first time this year.

Many online shoppers across the country have paid state sales taxes on their Amazon purchases for years, but not all of them, and that's quickly changing.

Starting this Wednesday, tax collection will begin in Mississippi, Missouri, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Vermont.

Tax collection has already started this month in Louisiana, Iowa, Nebraska and Utah, and will begin in Wyoming in March.

That leaves only six states, including Idaho, still not receiving the tax revenue.

