Idaho snowmobiler found dead

An Idaho snowmobiler has been found dead in a mountainous area northwest of Salmon.

The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office says that deputies and rescue teams found the body of 58-year-old Michael Mogard of Salmon on Saturday.

Officials say they found Mogard's snowmobile and followed footprints to his body.

Lemhi County Coroner Mike Ernst says a preliminary determination is that Mogard died from exposure.

Mogard was reported missing the day before his body was found.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

