Idaho snowmobiler found dead

An Idaho snowmobiler has been found dead in a mountainous area northwest of Salmon.
The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office says that deputies and rescue teams found the body of 58-year-old Michael Mogard of Salmon on Saturday.
Officials say they found Mogard's snowmobile and followed footprints to his body.
Lemhi County Coroner Mike Ernst says a preliminary determination is that Mogard died from exposure.
Mogard was reported missing the day before his body was found.
Authorities are continuing to investigate.
