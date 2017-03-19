Idaho sets spring Chinook fishing seasons

Chinook salmon (Photo: KTVB)

LEWISTON - Idaho's Chinook fishing season will open on some rivers April 22.

The Lewiston Tribune reports the Idaho Fish and Game commission approved the seasons at its meeting on Thursday. That means anglers can start enjoying four-day-a-week Chinook fishing on the Clearwater River and daily fishing on the Snake River in Hells Canyon and the lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers.

The commission tries to coordinate the daily bag limits and fishing season length with the total expected return of the fish, and this year the return to the Clearwater River is down. Anglers on that river will be limited to a total harvest of about 1,900 fish, though other rivers and tributaries will have different total catch limits.

