Idaho revenues exceed forecasts in August

BOISE - Idaho officials say the state's tax revenues for August came in 1.6 percent higher, or $4.1 million more, than originally projected.

According to the Idaho Division of Financial Management on Friday, the state's August revenues also came in 5.2 percent higher than last August.

While individual income tax revenues fell short, sales tax collections grew twice as much as expected in August. Officials had anticipated a 4.1 percent growth, but actually saw 8.3 percent.

Overall, the general fund up 8.2 percent than this time last year. Idaho is two months into its fiscal year for 2017-2018.

