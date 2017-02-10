Idaho parks agency relying on fewer state funds

BOISE - The head of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation says the agency no longer relies heavily on state tax dollars after finding other ways to collect revenue.

The Spokesman-Review reports that director David Langhorst told state budget writers on Thursday that his department uses just half of the general fund dollars as it did before the economic downfall in 2008.

Langhorst says the department has boosted new retail programs, such as the Parks Passport program. It has also offered more camper cabins and sandboard rentals.

The parks department is expected to get $3.4 million in state funds next fiscal year. In fiscal year 2008 - before the economic downturn - the agency received nearly $18 million in state general funds. The department largely relies on fees and sales, along with grants and registration fees collected on boats, snowmobiles, motorbikes and RVs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.