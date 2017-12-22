Idaho officials investigate malicious wounding of moose

(Photo: IDFG)

REXBURG, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in eastern Idaho sedated a moose, removed an arrow from its head and cleaned other arrow wounds before returning it to the wild in what officials say is a case of attempted poaching or malicious wounding.



Gregg Losinski of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game tells the Post Register that officials located the 1-year-old male moose Wednesday near Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg.



Losinski says the cold weather should reduce the chances of the wounds becoming infected and allow them to heal.



He says the wounds appear to be recent. Moose hunting season in the area ended Nov. 23.



The agency is seeking the public's help in finding whoever shot the arrows.



