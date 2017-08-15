Idaho officials eye selling 10 commercial properties

BOISE - State officials are considering selling 10 properties as part of a plan to get rid of politically contentious commercial real estate and use the money to buy timberland and agricultural land that the state uses to generate revenue to fund schools.

The Idaho Land Board on Tuesday voted 4-0 to move forward with a possible auction in December as it seeks to generate money from the state's 2.4 million acres of endowment lands.

Four or the properties are in Boise, four in Meridian and two in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Department of Lands recommended a Nov. 3 auction date.

But Attorney General Lawrence Wasden wanted that delayed until a financial consultant completes a study analyzing what's best for smaller endowments.

The board expects to get that report by November.

