Idaho not among the states targeted by hackers

BOISE - Idaho's top elections officer says the Gem State was not one of 21 where hackers targeted elections systems last year.

Secretary of State Lawerence Denney told the Associated Press that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security informed his office Friday that hackers did not breach or attempt to breach any state or local elections systems in Idaho.

However, Denney says he has applied for a DHS security clearance and will meet with DHS officials on Tuesday.

Homeland Security officials say hackers believed to be Russian agents targeted voter registration systems in 21 states.

The states that told AP they had been targeted included key political battlegrounds, such as Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. Other states confirming were Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

