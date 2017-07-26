Idaho may offer hunting bounties for bad wolves, allow bait

(Photo: Jean-Christophe Verhaegen /AFP/Getty Images)

BOISE - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has proposed putting bounties on problem wolves and allowing hunters to lure wolves with bait.

The Capital Press reported Monday that the department's Wolf Depredation Control Board has discussed how best to take action against the wolves' high numbers where livestock and big game depredation is most rampant.

Fish and Game Director Virgil Morris says the use of sportsmen who pay for the opportunity to hunt or trap is traditionally the best method to manage wildlife populations.

Morris says wolf-related livestock depredations are at an all-time low, but federal funding to programs aimed at killing problem wolves has been cut, leading to the state, ranchers and sportsmen being left with the bill.

© 2017 Associated Press