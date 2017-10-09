Idaho man and 20 cows die when livestock trailer rolls

Idaho State Police (Photo: KTVB)

WAHA, Idaho - Idaho State Police say one man has died after a semi-truck hauling a livestock trailer overturned in north-central Idaho. At least 20 cows were also killed in the crash.

The Idaho State Police said in a prepared statement that Robert Parkins of Troy was driving in a rural area of Nez Perce County Sunday night when he lost control of the truck on a curve. That's when the vehicle rolled and slid down an embankment.

Both Parkins and his passenger, Joseph Duman of Kendrick, were thrown from the vehicle. Parkins was pronounced dead at the scene and Duman was taken by air ambulance to a hospital with serious injuries. His condition was not immediately available on Monday.

At least 20 cows that were being transported in the livestock trailer died at the scene.

