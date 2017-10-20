Idaho house burns after tenant uses diesel fuel in fireplace

SAGLE, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho tenant who used diesel fuel to start a fire in a fireplace ignited a blaze that destroyed much of the house and caused $300,000 in damage.



Selkirk Fire Chief Ron Stocking tells the Bonner County Daily Bee that the female tenant was alone at the time when she started the fire on Thursday in the home near Sagle and received a minor injury.



Stocking says she refused to be transported to a medical facility. Her name wasn't released.



Stocking says the east side of the house was on fire when firefighters arrived but crews put out the flames within 30 minutes.



The fire chief says accelerants such as diesel fuel shouldn't be used inside homes to start fires.

© 2017 KTVB-TV