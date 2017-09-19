Idaho considers wildlife overpasses near Montana border

A deer dashing across Highway 141, just west of Templeton, Iowa, Friday, Sept. 24, 2010. (Photo: Register file photo)

IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho Transportation Department is considering the construction of overpasses that would provide wildlife a safe crossing over a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near the state's border with Montana.

The Post Register reported on Monday that the department has outlined four options on how it would use the $22 million slated to improve the 4-mile stretch of highway near Island Park.

Of the options, two include the construction of wildlife overpasses on top of the road improvements. The most extensive option calls for the construction of three overpasses with fencing along the roadway that would funnel animals into the crossings.

Project Manager Eric Verner says preliminary comments from the area's residents have placed emphasis on options that would help reduce the number of collisions between motorists and wildlife.

