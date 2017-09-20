Idaho city with ridiculed flag unveils new design

Pocatello's new city flag (Photo: City of Pocatello)

POCATELLO, Idaho - The city of Pocatello raised a new flag in front of its city hall after its old one was described as the worst on the continent.

The Idaho State Journal reports the new flag with three red mountain peaks set on a blue backdrop and a compass sun rising above the most prominent pinnacle was unveiled in a city ceremony Tuesday.

The previous flag contained three purple peaks and a city slogan with copyright and trademark symbols, and it was declared the worst city flag on the continent by the North American Vexillological Association, a group that studies flags. This declaration was bolstered in a TED Talk by podcast host Roman Mars.

The city formed two committees last year to design and choose the new flag.

