Idaho agency to vote on opening catch-and-keep season

LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is set to vote on a proposal to allow catch-and-keep steelhead fisheries on the Snake, Salmon and Little Salmon rivers and on the Clearwater River and its north, south and middle forks.

The Lewiston Tribune reports if the proposal, on which the commission will vote Friday, passes, anglers on the Clearwater and its tributaries and the Snake River downstream of Couse Creek would have to release all steelhead longer than 28 inches.

The size restrictions are designed to protect steelhead bound for the Clearwater Basin.

Many fly fishermen are concerned about low numbers of wild fish on the Clearwater and lobbied the department and the commission to stick with catch-and-release rules, while many others, including outfitters and guides, back the state's proposal.

