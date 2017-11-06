Idaho AG won't act on anonymous bond complaint

The Bannock County Jail is full. (Photo: KPVI)

POCATELLO, Idaho - The Idaho attorney general's office says it will take no further action on a complaint filed on a Bannock County Jail expansion bond.

The Idaho State Journal reports Deputy Attorney General and Chief of the Criminal Law Division Paul Panther sent a letter to Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog saying the anonymous letter questioning the legality of the jail expansion bond does not meet the required threshold for the attorney general to investigate.

Bannock County voters will decide Tuesday if the $16 million bond - $14 million for a jail expansion and $2 million for a crisis care center and behavioral treatment center - will become a reality.

Bannock County Commission Chairman Ken Bullock says the county needs to "give this type of anonymous letter the weight it is due."

