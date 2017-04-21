Idaho adds more oversight to $2B in special districts

Stacks of cash (Photo: Adam Gault / Thinkstock)

BOISE - Idaho officials say they are still working out the kinks inside a new system designed to oversee the more than $2 billion that flows through hundreds of the state's special districts.

Special districts are a form of local government designed to meet a specific inside a community. These districts can include urban renewal, emergency protection services and schools. In Idaho, these districts are funded either with a portion of property taxes or with fees.

In 2014, a new registry was created to identify just how many special districts there are in Idaho, as well as monitor their finances.

Legislative staffers say the registry has been successful in holding districts accountable, but they still face some challenges. Reaching district representatives in rural areas can be almost impossible and it's still unclear if the state has a complete record of every district currently operating despite the registry being in place for nearly two years.

