Human remains found on bank of Salmon River

COTTONWOOD, IDAHO - The Idaho County Sheriff's Office is investigating after hunters found human remains on the bank of the Salmon River Monday afternoon.

Detectives and the coroner were called to an area near the bridge at the junction of Rice Creek and Grave Creek roads.

The skeletal remains were not intact and appear to be those of an adult. The sex of the person remains unknown.

There are currently two missing persons in the Salmon River.

Cayla Danenberg, 20, of Nampa, has been missing since May 17, 2016. Authorities say she and Tiffany Maupin, 21, were returning to the University of Idaho and were northbound on Highway 95 when their 2004 Nissan Maxima crashed into the Salmon River about six miles north of the town of Lucille. Maupin's body was located in the river about two weeks after the accident.

John “Randy” French, 54, of Boise, was reported missing in early July after failing to return from a fishing trip near Riggins. Sheriff's deputies say they found evidence that his vehicle went off Highway 95 into the river near milepost 201.

Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke took possession of the remains and will attempt to identify the person.

