Human remains found in rock quarry in Coeur d'Alene

Coeur d'Alene Police (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Police are investigating after human remains were found in a Coeur d'Alene rock quarry.

Coeur d'Alene police say the department was contacted Sunday about bones found in a quarry on West Kathleen Avenue. Police say two children found the bones and some clothing while exploring.

Children later directed officers to the area where they made the discovery.

Police say detectives located remains that appear to be human and that they appear to have been there for a significant amount of time.

Police say they had no information about the identity of the remains or the cause of death as of Wednesday evening.

