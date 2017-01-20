Four Idahoans among Obama's final pardons, communtations

Prison cell bars, file photo. (Photo: iStock)

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Four Idahoans were among the more than 600 people who received pardons or commutations of their prison sentences during outgoing president Barack Obama's final days in office.

Sixty-four people were pardoned and 209 received commutations Tuesday, while 330 more were added to the commutation list Thursday.

Obama has now granted more commutations during his eight years in office than any other president in American history.

The Idahoans who received pardons or reduced sentences are listed below:

Carrie Ann Burris, Idaho Falls: Pardoned

Offense: Conspiracy to import 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine

Sentence: Time served (114 days); five years' supervised release (November 15, 2007)

Mitchell Ray Campbell, Twin Falls: Pardoned

Offense: Four counts of distribution of cocaine; four counts making a false income tax return; two counts of distributing cocaine and codeine, felon in possession of a firearm.

Sentence: Three years in prison, three years special parole (Dec. 12, 1985,) Four years in prison, six years' special parole (consecutive) (June 4, 1986)

Kim Kathleen Drake, formerly known as Kim Hahn and Kim Otto, Pocatello: Pardoned

Offense: Bank embezzlement

Sentence: One month in prison; five years' supervised release, conditioned upon three months' home confinement; $500 fine; $10,944.37 restitution (Nov. 23, 1999)

Todd Lowell G. Haworth, Idaho

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Sentence: 276 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release; $2,000 fine (Dec. 21, 2005); amended to 235 months' imprisonment (Oct. 13, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

To read the full list of commutations and pardons, click here.

