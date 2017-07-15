Fish salvage order issued for lower Big Lost River

BOISE - Idaho wildlife officials have issued a fish salvage order for the lower Big Lost River in central Idaho that's expected to run dry.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Friday it has suspended limits on the number of fish that can be caught as well as size limits on the section of the river below the Moore Diversion.

The order runs through Aug. 31 and also allows anglers to use seines and dip nets to catch fish. Taking the fish through the use of firearms, explosives, chemicals, prohibited bait, or electricity is not allowed.

Anglers are required to have a valid fishing license.

Officials say high water in the spring caused an unknown number of fish to move below the Moore Diversion. They say that section of the river will go dry this summer, and fish will be stranded and die.

For more information, call the Idaho Fish and Game office in Idaho Falls at (208) 525-7290.

