Fish and Game proposes allowing hunters to bait wolves

Washington wolves moving to central Washington (Photo: KTVB)

KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is considering several changes to hunting rules, including allowing the use of bait to hunt wolves.



The Idaho Mountain Express reported Friday the department is proposing the rule change in response to requests from hunters who want to use bait for hunting wolves outside of the black bear seasons.



Under current rules, wolves can be killed by hunters when they are attracted to bait set out for black bears, where hunting seasons are open for both black bear and wolf, but big game rules do not allow use of bait specific to hunting wolves.



The Department of Fish and Game is seeking public comment on the proposed changes until July 26.

© 2017 KTVB-TV