Fire near White Bird contained

WHITE BIRD - Fire crews worked overnight to successfully contain a wildfire near White Bird in Idaho County, the Idaho Department of Lands said Saturday.

The fire was reported at 6:50 p.m. Friday, and has burned approximately 300 acres in grass and brush. It was 90-percent contained as of 11 a.m. Saturday, and was on track to be 100-percent contained in the early afternoon.

A 20-member Type 2 hand crew, one Type 5 engine, and three Type 4 engines are at the scene.

The fire is in the Idaho Dept. of Lands fire protection area. Cooperating agencies include the U.S. Forest Service, Southern Idaho Timber Protective Association, Salmon River Rural Fire Dept., Idaho County Sheriff, and Idaho State Police.

No structures are threatened. The cause is unknown.

