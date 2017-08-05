Fire near American Falls threatens homes

(Photo: KIFI)

A fire that started Friday night has grown to 30,000 acres and threatens five homes southeast of American Falls.

The Powerline Fire has already destroyed six outbuildings.

It ignited on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, and is burning in sage, grass, and juniper in the Arbon Valley area about seven miles southeast of American Falls, the Idaho Falls District Bureau of Land Management reported Saturday evening.

The fire has jumped the Arbon Valley Highway several times, and was burning northeast toward the Caribou-Grand Targhee National Forest in strong winds Saturday afternoon.

While the fire has become quite large and continues to threaten some homes, no closures were in place Saturday evening.

Fifteen engines, six water tenders, four dozers, two hand crews and air support - including three single air tankers, two heavy air tankers, and one "very large air tanker" - were assigned to the fire Saturday. More resources have been called in to the area, and Brook Chadwick's Type 2 Great Basin Incident Command Team was scheduled to take command at noon Sunday.

The fire is listed as human-caused, and remains under investigation.

