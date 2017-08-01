Fire is risk high in California, Northwest, northern plains

Wildfire in Malott, Wash. (Photo: KING)

BOISE - Forecasters say the threat of major U.S. wildfires will remain high throughout August in Southern California, northern Nevada and parts of the Northwest and northern Great Plains.

The National Interagency Fire Center's monthly outlook released Tuesday said high temperatures have dried out live and dead vegetation.

A severe drought in eastern Montana and the western Dakotas is making the fire danger worse.

The center reported 36 large wildfires burning Tuesday, including 11 in Montana, nine in California and six in Oregon.

In the Northwest, the fire danger was above normal in eastern Washington, eastern Oregon and most of Idaho.

The risk is also high in northern Wyoming and on Hawaii's Big Island.

August fire potential was low in the Southeast and normal across most of the rest of the U.S.

© 2017 Associated Press