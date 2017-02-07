East Idaho town allows young moose to stay for winter

File image of a young moose wintering in a wildlife park (Photo: John Patriquin/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

MALAD, Idaho - Idaho wildlife officials have decided to allow a young moose to live in a small community near the Idaho/Utah border in hopes of helping it survive winter.

The Idaho State Journal reported Monday that the Idaho Department Fish and Game decided to allow a yearling moose to remain in the community of Malad because this winter has been so harsh on wildlife.

Typically when animals wander into Malad, conservation officers move the animal out of town and back into the wild.

Senior Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen says that, though they started emergency winter wildlife feeding procedures in several areas including near Malad, feeding moose can be challenging since they wander so much.

With so much snow on the ground, chasing the young moose out of town could have proven fatal.

