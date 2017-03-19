KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 19 weather alerts
Close

East Idaho man dies in farm equipment accident

Associated Press , KTVB 8:11 PM. MDT March 19, 2017

TERRETON, Idaho - A Rexburg father has died after he became entangled in the rotor of farm equipment.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's office says 36-year-old C.J. Erin Frizzell died Friday while trying to remove blockage from a grinding tub feeder used to grind hay to feed cattle.

The Jefferson County Coroner pronounced Frizzell dead at the scene near the agricultural community of Terreton, which is about 35 miles from Idaho Falls.

The Standard Journal says Frizzell leaves behind a wife and several young children. Another child is expected in April.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories