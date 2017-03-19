East Idaho man dies in farm equipment accident

File photo of cattle grazing (Photo: KTVB)

TERRETON, Idaho - A Rexburg father has died after he became entangled in the rotor of farm equipment.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's office says 36-year-old C.J. Erin Frizzell died Friday while trying to remove blockage from a grinding tub feeder used to grind hay to feed cattle.

The Jefferson County Coroner pronounced Frizzell dead at the scene near the agricultural community of Terreton, which is about 35 miles from Idaho Falls.

The Standard Journal says Frizzell leaves behind a wife and several young children. Another child is expected in April.

