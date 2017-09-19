Driver rescued after plunge into Idaho County ravine

Idaho County crash into ravine (Photo: Idaho County Sheriff's Office)

KAMIAH, Idaho -- A driver is safe after spending more than a day trapped inside the wreckage of his car following a crash near Kamiah.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office said the family of 24-year-old Jacob L. Phillips reported him missing at 8:15 p.m. Friday. The family members told deputies he had not arrived home or contacted anyone since leaving his workplace in Grangeville at 2:15 p.m.

Phillips' relatives said they had tried to reach him by phone, and had driven several routes between his work and his home in Kamiah, but had found no sign of the 24-year-old or his 1994 Honda Civic.

Deputies joined in the search, and asked Inland Cellular for help pinging the missing man's phone.

The sheriff's office said Inland Cellular told them on Saturday Phillips' cellphone was pinging off a Kamiah tower, but didn't have any more information.

By Sunday morning - the third day of the search - the cell company had narrowed it down further, advising deputies that the signal was coming from withing five miles of the tower.

The sheriff's office focused on that area, and at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Deputy Sam AuGello spotted Phillips and his car in a ravine off Highway 162 near milepost 13. The Honda and Phillips were about 150 feet off the road and 75 feet down in the ravine, partly obscured by brush.

"Phillips didn't appear to have suffered life threatening injuries and it was very fortunate that we were able to locate him," Lt. Doug Ulmer said in a press release.

Officials say Phillips suffered a broken leg in the crash. He was transported to the airport, then taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Lewiston by LifeFlight for treatment.

