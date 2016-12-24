Driggs man missing from backcountry snowboarding trip

Grand Targhee Ski Resort (Photo: KevinCass, Kevin Cass)

ALTA, WYOMING - Search and rescue teams are looking for a Grand Targhee Resort employee who failed to show up for work after telling friends he wanted to go backcountry snowboarding.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the 34-year-old man from Driggs, Idaho, did not report to work Friday.

Teton County sheriff's deputy Kristen Larsen says he is an experienced snowboarder, but it's unclear whether he is familiar with the backcountry.

The man's name has not been released.

Officers who searched his home found an avalanche beacon and shovel in his bedroom along with his phone.

Winter storms have confined search efforts to the ground, but officials say they could start searching by helicopter if conditions improve.

