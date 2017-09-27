Dogs fatally attack pet, injure Blackfoot woman

police lights (Photo: KTVB)

BLACKFOOT, Idaho - A woman was injured and her dog was killed after three canines attacked her outside her eastern Idaho residence.

The Idaho State Journal reports that three pit bull mixes entered the woman's fenced yard in Blackfoot and fatally attacked her pet on Monday. When the woman heard the attack, she intervened and the three canines turned on her.

A neighbor called police, and a responding officer shot one of the dogs in order to reach the woman. The other two fled after the gunshot.

The woman was transported to the hospital with multiple bites to her face and body, and she was listed in good condition on Tuesday.

The owner of the dogs gave custody to police. Police did not say what will happen to the remaining two dogs.

