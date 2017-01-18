DOE unlikely to meet Idaho nuclear waste cleanup deadline

Radioactive waste (Photo: KTVB)

IDAHO FALLS - The U.S. Department of Energy says it is likely to miss another deadline under its 1995 agreement to remove nuclear waste stored in Idaho.

The Post Register reports that the DOE committed in the 1995 settlement to clean up some 65,000 cubic meters of waste by the end of 2018. It now looks impossible for the agency to meet that deadline, in part because of the long closure and ongoing limited operations at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico, where the nuclear waste will be stored.

DOE's Idaho Cleanup Project Deputy Manager Jack Zimmerman acknowledged that the possibility of reaching the milestone is "at great risk right now."

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper says there is more waste ready to ship than WIPP can accept by the end of next year.

