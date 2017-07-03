Disciplinary panel rarely takes action against Idaho judges

BOISE - The panel that disciplines judges in Idaho regularly receives more than 80 complaints each year over alleged inappropriate conduct, but the independent council rarely finds enough evidence to warrant a harsh punishment.

Judicial complaints are confidential, but earlier this year the Idaho Judicial Council's disciplinary process gained more attention after confirming it had received a verified complaint against Fifth District Judge Randy Stoker. The complaint was filed following his decision to sentence a teen to probation for sexually assaulting a high school football teammate.

Stoker has been criticized by some who believe a sentence for John R.K. Howard was too lenient and that the judge failed to recognize the racial implications of the case.

The council has not yet made a decision regarding the complaint.

The council received 83 complaints in 2016. Of those, one judge was admonished privately and another was issued a private written reprimand.

