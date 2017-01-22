Deputy cleared in N. Idaho fatal crash

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Northern Idaho officials have cleared a Kootenai County sheriff's deputy who struck and killed a pedestrian while driving a patrol vehicle.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports in a story Saturday that Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh determined deputy Andrew Nye did not violate any law in the Oct. 8 collision at about 1:30 a.m. that killed 38-year-old Amber Viuhkola of Hayden.

Idaho State Police investigated the collision and determined Viuhkola was under the influence of alcohol, was in a poorly lit area of U.S. Highway 95 not marked for pedestrian traffic, and was wearing clothing that made it difficult for motorists to see her.

Police say Viuhkola had left a nearby bar and was walking home after declining a ride.

