Court: Idaho wolf derby doesn't need Forest Service permit

A federal judge has ruled that organizers of a wolf- and coyote-shooting contest in east-central Idaho don't need a permit from the U.S. Forest Service.
U.S. District Court Judge Ronald Bush says that Idaho for Wildlife's Predator Hunting Contest is not a commercial event because it doesn't charge participation fees and under Forest Service regulations doesn't need a special use permit.
Bush says that because a permit isn't needed, the Forest Service isn't violating environmental laws or its own policies in allowing the event as environmental groups contended in a lawsuit.
The 20-page decision was issued late last month.
Bush also ruled the group doesn't need a permit under a Forest Service requirement for non-commercial use by large groups because group gatherings didn't occur on the forest.
© 2017 Associated Press
