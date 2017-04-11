Court: Idaho wolf derby doesn't need Forest Service permit

A radio-collared wolf (Photo: KTVB)

A federal judge has ruled that organizers of a wolf- and coyote-shooting contest in east-central Idaho don't need a permit from the U.S. Forest Service.

U.S. District Court Judge Ronald Bush says that Idaho for Wildlife's Predator Hunting Contest is not a commercial event because it doesn't charge participation fees and under Forest Service regulations doesn't need a special use permit.

Bush says that because a permit isn't needed, the Forest Service isn't violating environmental laws or its own policies in allowing the event as environmental groups contended in a lawsuit.

The 20-page decision was issued late last month.

Bush also ruled the group doesn't need a permit under a Forest Service requirement for non-commercial use by large groups because group gatherings didn't occur on the forest.

© 2017 Associated Press