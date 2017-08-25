Coeur d'Alene 2-year-old attacked by her grandmother's rescued dog

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho --- A 2-year-old girl from Coeur d’Alene has spent days in the hospital after her grandmother’s dog attacked her.

Alainna Pleasant has now spent four days in the hospital, as of Thursday, August 24. The girl’s mothers, Chantel Pleasant and Santana Bruski, were very surprised by the outburst from the dog.

“She was in the living room petting the dog, her grandma was sitting on the couch and the dog just snapped at her first, then grabbed her and started lifting her up in the air and shaking her,” said Chantel.

This was the first-time Alainna had met the dog. Alainna’s grandmother had rescued the dog just days before. Now Alaina’s parents said they wished they had spent more time around the dog before bringing him home.

“She has a broken rib, a broken shoulder blade and a collapsed lung,” said Chantel.

“The collapsed lung, it still has a little bit of fluid buildup but other than that they said she’s doing really well. And then the fractures are all healing as they should be and all the cuts on her side are healing pretty good,” said Bruski.

Alainna will likely spend a few more days in the hospital until the fluid buildup in her lungs recedes, but after, she should be able to go back home.

The dog was taken to the vet to be tested for rabies, and the test came back negative.

The dog will be put down by a vet because of this incident.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical care.

