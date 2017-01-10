Citizens help rescue horse stranded in frozen river

Photo: Idaho County Sheriff's Office

IDAHO COUNTY - Citizens and law enforcement helped rescue a horse that got stuck in the river near Stites on Tuesday.

No one knows how long the horse was in the river, but officials said it was clear it needed help before it succumbed to hypothermia.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said the horse appears to be okay, except for minor injuries to its legs.

The horse’s owner has been contacted and will care for the animal and its injuries.

No word on how the horse ended up in the river.

“Idaho County citizens are the best, they are willing to help regardless whether it is man or beast that is in trouble," said Doug Giddings, the Idaho County Sheriff.





