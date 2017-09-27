Citation issued to motorist after girl hit in school zone

IDAHO FALLS - Police in eastern Idaho say they've issued a ticket to an adult female motorist who didn't stop at a crosswalk in a school zone and struck a 12-year-old girl.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says the driver hit the girl at about 8:10 a.m. Wednesday in front of Bonneville High School.
Authorities say the girl sustained minor injuries and her parents transported her to a hospital to be checked.
Authorities say the driver of the vehicle received a citation for suspicion of not stopping for a pedestrian in a crosswalk and then released.
© 2017 Associated Press
