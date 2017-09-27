Citation issued to motorist after girl hit in school zone

File photo of a crosswalk (Photo: KTVB)

IDAHO FALLS - Police in eastern Idaho say they've issued a ticket to an adult female motorist who didn't stop at a crosswalk in a school zone and struck a 12-year-old girl.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says the driver hit the girl at about 8:10 a.m. Wednesday in front of Bonneville High School.

Authorities say the girl sustained minor injuries and her parents transported her to a hospital to be checked.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle received a citation for suspicion of not stopping for a pedestrian in a crosswalk and then released.

© 2017 Associated Press